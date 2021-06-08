Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,970 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 2,122.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.01. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.