Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,770 VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $280,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.