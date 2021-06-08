Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,770 VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $280,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.