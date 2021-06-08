Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

