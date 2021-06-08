Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

UOCT opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47.

