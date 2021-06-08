Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock worth $1,142,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of NTNX opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

