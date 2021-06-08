Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $454,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 317,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

