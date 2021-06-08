CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.06

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 43356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $29,365,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

