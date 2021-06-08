Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 63,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,643,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,763,000 after buying an additional 246,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after buying an additional 346,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 374,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

