Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MGDDY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 90,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.10. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

