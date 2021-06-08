Comparing Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) & Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

57.1% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Cyren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altair Engineering and Cyren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $469.92 million 10.50 -$10.50 million $0.08 821.00 Cyren $36.39 million 1.41 -$17.26 million N/A N/A

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Cyren.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altair Engineering and Cyren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $59.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.87%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than Cyren.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -0.44% 4.01% 1.89% Cyren -52.71% -96.63% -25.50%

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Cyren on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products. This segment also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services focused on product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment offers client engineering services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats. The company provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine that is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats. It also provides Cyren threat intelligence data products, which include real-time phishing intelligence, malware file intelligence, IP reputation intelligence, malware URL intelligence, and Zombie host intelligence for threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. In addition, the company offers Cyren enterprise email security products, including Cyren Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; Cyren Inbox Security, an anti-phishing and remediation product for Microsoft 365; and Cyren Threat InDepth, a threat intelligence that allows enterprise security teams and executives to gain a view of evolving email-borne threats and make decisions to mitigate them. It sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including distributors, value added resellers, and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to Cyren Ltd. in January 2014. Cyren Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

