Comparing APA (APA) & Its Competitors

APA (NASDAQ: APA) is one of 264 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare APA to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion -$4.86 billion -21.69 APA Competitors $5.48 billion -$670.13 million -3.60

APA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. APA pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out -144.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. APA lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

APA has a beta of 4.93, suggesting that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for APA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 11 10 1 2.55 APA Competitors 2029 10210 14429 471 2.49

APA currently has a consensus target price of $20.53, indicating a potential downside of 12.36%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 11.77%. Given APA’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares APA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA -0.06% -48.58% -0.11% APA Competitors -145.25% -18.94% -2.02%

Summary

APA competitors beat APA on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

