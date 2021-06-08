Comparing Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Histogen has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Histogen and Cassava Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $2.06 million 18.74 -$18.77 million N/A N/A Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$6.33 million ($0.24) -281.63

Cassava Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Histogen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Cassava Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,401.79% -129.60% -74.39% Cassava Sciences N/A -8.26% -8.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Histogen and Cassava Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cassava Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Histogen presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Cassava Sciences has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.94%. Given Histogen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than Cassava Sciences.

Summary

Cassava Sciences beats Histogen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. The company's pre-clinical programs include HST-004, a cell conditioned media (CCM) solution to treat spinal disc repair; and HST-002, a human-derived collagen and extracellular matrix dermal filler for the treatment of facial folds and wrinkles. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

