Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

CMPGY opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 1.16. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.