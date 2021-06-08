Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $212.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $329.18 or 0.01020836 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,235,374 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

