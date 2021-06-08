Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 52,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,283,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Compugen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.57 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,028,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.