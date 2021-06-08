Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.22

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 66513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

