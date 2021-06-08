ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.53

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,021,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

