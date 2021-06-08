Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of CONN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. 587,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.13 million, a PE ratio of -195.99 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51. Conn’s has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,841 shares of company stock valued at $804,642. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

