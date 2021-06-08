Contrasting Agora (API) and Its Competitors

Agora (NASDAQ: API) is one of 313 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Agora to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agora and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 6 0 2.86 Agora Competitors 2153 11296 21113 606 2.57

Agora presently has a consensus price target of $69.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.33%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Agora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agora is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -15.04% -2.90% -2.71% Agora Competitors -39.66% -63.03% -3.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agora and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $133.56 million -$3.12 million -13.25 Agora Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 52.61

Agora’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Agora. Agora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

