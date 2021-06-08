Contrasting Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) & Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global WholeHealth Partners and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Lucira Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.00%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% -8,138.06% -3,257.37% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Lucira Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 120.48 -$4.29 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $270,000.00 798.60 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.36

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

