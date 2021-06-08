Contrasting Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) & Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Protective Insurance and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Chubb 1 4 10 2 2.76

Chubb has a consensus target price of $169.82, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Chubb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and Chubb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $468.75 million 0.70 $4.46 million N/A N/A Chubb $37.49 billion 2.04 $3.53 billion $7.31 23.23

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Chubb pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Protective Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chubb has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance 7.63% 6.50% 1.36% Chubb 14.51% 5.63% 1.72%

Summary

Chubb beats Protective Insurance on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Bermuda. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.