Contrasting Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) & SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Simon Property Group pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 24.94% 40.13% 3.32% SL Green Realty 25.79% 4.79% 2.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simon Property Group and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $4.61 billion 9.55 $1.11 billion $9.11 14.71 SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 5.36 $379.80 million $7.11 11.43

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Simon Property Group and SL Green Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 1 9 8 0 2.39 SL Green Realty 1 6 1 0 2.00

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $116.60, indicating a potential downside of 12.99%. SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $70.89, indicating a potential downside of 12.80%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats SL Green Realty on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.