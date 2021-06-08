Contrasting SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Citigroup has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 20.27% 9.55% 0.75% SmartFinancial 22.85% 9.31% 0.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.85 $11.05 billion $4.88 16.25 SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.81 $24.33 million $1.82 13.62

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Citigroup and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 7 15 0 2.61 SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50

Citigroup currently has a consensus target price of $76.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Citigroup.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Citigroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

