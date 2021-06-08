Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$10.25 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$9.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

