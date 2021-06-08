Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,621 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $71,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,097,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,656 shares of company stock worth $13,490,730 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral stock opened at $253.15 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.03. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,012.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

