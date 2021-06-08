Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $205,000 in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

NYSE RCL opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911 over the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

