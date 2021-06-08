Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $317,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,022. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

