Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,570 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 1.17% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.