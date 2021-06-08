Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

