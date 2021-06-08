Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

