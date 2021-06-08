CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.55 Million

Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report sales of $463.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $482.09 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $472.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.26. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

