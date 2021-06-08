Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and have sold 70,471,735 shares valued at $3,064,756,423. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.