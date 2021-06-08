CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $118,500.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $105,570.00.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,251. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $126.90.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,581,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after buying an additional 164,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $3,445,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

