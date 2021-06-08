Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.42.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.