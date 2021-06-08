Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%.
Shares of COUP stock opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.42.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
