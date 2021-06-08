Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%.

COUP opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.56. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

