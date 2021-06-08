Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%.
Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $377.04.
In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
