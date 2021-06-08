Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $272.00 to $254.00. The stock had previously closed at $236.73, but opened at $214.52. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupa Software shares last traded at $217.04, with a volume of 38,008 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.21.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,657,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

