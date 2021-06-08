Critical Contrast: Rekor Systems (REKR) and The Competition

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) is one of 43 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rekor Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rekor Systems and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $9.23 million -$14.18 million -18.46 Rekor Systems Competitors $308.03 million $7.87 million 2.86

Rekor Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems. Rekor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -133.40% -52.22% -34.44% Rekor Systems Competitors -10.70% 2,381.79% -2.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems’ competitors have a beta of 3.57, meaning that their average share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rekor Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rekor Systems Competitors 131 482 885 38 2.54

Rekor Systems currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 87.02%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Rekor Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Rekor Systems competitors beat Rekor Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. Its customers include federal, state, and local government entities; retailers; private security companies; parking management companies; fast-food restaurant chains; and logistics companies. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

