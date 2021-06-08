Crowns (CWS) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $7.51 or 0.00023341 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and $1.85 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00991094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.84 or 0.09553033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,279 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

