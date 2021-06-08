Cryptonite (XCN) Market Cap Reaches $234,707.92

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $234,707.92 and approximately $293.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,014.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.69 or 0.07471511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.63 or 0.01767794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00479390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00167919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00757208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00483056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00389388 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

