CryptoPing (PING) Reaches One Day Volume of $263.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $263.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00064537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00252405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00228601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.01175067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,098.35 or 0.99991414 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

