CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTO. BTIG Research began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. 48,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after buying an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $2,299,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

