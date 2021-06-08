CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.10 ($63.65).

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €58.60 ($68.94) on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 12-month high of €59.40 ($69.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is €53.95.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

