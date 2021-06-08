CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $125.00

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.00, but opened at $119.00. CureVac shares last traded at $105.15, with a volume of 11,610 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning raised its position in CureVac by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CureVac by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

