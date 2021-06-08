Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 61,326 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $46,700,196.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $178,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,368. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $475.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

