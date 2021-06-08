CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

