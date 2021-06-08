Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Director Terrance Mcguire Acquires 96,153 Shares

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Director Terrance Mcguire bought 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $299,997.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CYCN opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.