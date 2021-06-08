Cyclone Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $955,465.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $955,465.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $809.26 or 0.02516082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009657 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,504 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

