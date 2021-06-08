CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.45.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

