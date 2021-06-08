D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,900 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,635,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.